Afghanistan earthquake casualties top 4,000
At least 4,000 people have been confirmed dead or injured after a devastating earthquake hit Afghanistan on October 7.
The government of Afghanistan has appealed for aid after a powerful earthquake hit the country on October 7, 2023. / Photo: Reuters / Others
October 9, 2023

The number of people who have been confirmed dead or injured in the October 7 Afghanistan earthquake has crossed the 4,000-mark.

Some 2,000 houses in 20 villages of Zinda Jan and Ghorian districts in northwestern Afghanistan were destroyed in the earthquake, Mullah Saiq, a spokesperson for the Disaster Management Ministry said on Monday.

Saiq, who spoke in the capital Kabul, said that the government was having a challenge of establishing the “exact” number of people killed during the earthquake.

He called upon the international community to help Afghanistan respond to the damage caused by the earthquake.

On Saturday, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the northwestern province of Herat near the border with Iran.

