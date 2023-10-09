TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises 162 PKK/YPG terrorists in Iraq, Syria: President Erdogan
"Türkiye will never allow the establishment of a terror corridor along its borders," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that "Ankara's fight against terrorism will continue resolutely."
Türkiye neutralises 162 PKK/YPG terrorists in Iraq, Syria: President Erdogan
"It is Türkiye's legitimate right to continue its cross-border operations until it completely eliminates the PKK, with all its names and extensions," the president added. / Photo: AA / Others
October 9, 2023

Türkiye "neutralised" 162 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria in operations carried out since Oct.1, the date of a foiled terrorist attack in the capital Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"A total of 194 targets were destroyed. As a result of our operations, 162 terrorists were neutralised," Erdogan said on Monday after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye will never allow the establishment of a terror corridor along its borders, Erdogan said, adding that Ankara's fight against terrorism will continue resolutely.

"It is Türkiye's legitimate right to continue its cross-border operations until it completely eliminates the PKK, with all its names and extensions," he added, referring to such PKK offshoots as the YPG and SDF.

Türkiye has recently been carrying out airstrikes in northern Syria and Iraq to eliminate terrorist attacks on the Turkish people and security forces by “neutralising” PKK/YPG and other terrorist elements to ensure border security based on its right to self-defence arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The airstrikes followed last week's foiled attack in Türkiye's capital Ankara. On Oct. 1, a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Interior Ministry building, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance gate. Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the attack. The Turkish Interior Ministry confirmed the attackers' ties to the PKK terror group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us