The governor of Burundi's central bank has been arrested on suspicion of corruption, the justice ministry has said.

Dieudonne Murengerantwari, who was sacked on Sunday, was accused of "undermining the proper functioning of the national economy, passive corruption, money laundering and misappropriation of public assets," according to a ministry statement.

It was signed by Attorney General Leonard Manirakiza, who said "this characterisation of the facts remains provisional."

'Rights being respected'

The Bank of the Republic of Burundi governor is "undergoing questioning", the statement said, claiming that his rights were being respected.

Murengerantwari was appointed to the post for a five-year term in August 2022.

The country's former prime minister Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni is currently on trial accused of undermining national security and insulting President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Bunyoni was arrested in April and has been denied bail.