Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malian military ruler Assimi Goita discussed strengthening security ties during a call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

Since seizing power in 2020, Mali's ruling junta has brought in Russian planes, helicopters and paramilitaries to strengthen its fight against jihadist militants.

The two leaders discussed "mutual willingness to further strengthen trade and economic ties, cooperation in security and counter-terrorism issues," the Kremlin said.

"The Malian side expressed gratitude for Russia's multifaceted assistance," it added.

Expanding influence in Africa

Since launching a full-scale military intervention in Ukraine last year, Russia has accelerated efforts to expand its influence in Africa.

Mali had long relied on former colonial power France for military assistance in fighting jihadist militants, but Paris pulled its troops out in 2022 amid fraying ties with the ruling junta.

Mali's leadership has since increasingly turned to Russia for security support, including by using the Russian Wagner mercenary group, analysts say.