DRC peace mediator concerned over rising hostilities
DRC peace mediator Uhuru Kenyatta, who is Kenya’s former president, has expressed concern over the escalation of hostilities in eastern part of DRC.
DRC has been plagued with militant insurgency for years, with the eastern part of the country being the most affected. /Photo: Reuters / Others
October 10, 2023

Kenya’s former President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned rising hostilities in eastern DR-Congo, and urged all parties to cease armed actions.

Kenyatta, the peace mediator and facilitator of the East African Community (EAC)-led Nairobi Process on the restoration of peace and stability in eastern DR-Congo, condemned the reported escalation of hostilities, killings, and displacements.

He appealed “to all parties engaged in such acts to immediately cease their armed offensives and hostilities, so as to allow continued unhindered and sustained humanitarian access and to give a chance to a return to peace and the pursuit of a non-military solution to the crisis in the region through the EAC Led Nairobi Peace Process.”

Recent clashes

The new clashes in the Masisi area of North Kivu Province began October 1.

The escalation comes as DR-Congo President Felix Tshisekedi ordered regional troops to leave the country by December, a year earlier than previously scheduled.

Tshisekedi justified his decision by citing their inefficiency in coping with rebellions and armed conflicts in DRC.

Regional troops are under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

M23 rebels

The EAC has been mediating peace talks between the government and rebel groups, but negotiations have made little progress.

The government has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebel group, which is responsible for recent clashes. Rwanda has denied the allegations.

The UN has urged an immediate ceasefire in eastern Congo and expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in the region.

The international community has also called for an immediate ceasefire and for all parties to engage in talks.

SOURCE:AA
