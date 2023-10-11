20:14 GMT: Gazans couldn't leave even if they want to – Red Cross

People in Gaza could not leave even if they want to, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has announced.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents, under blockade since 2007, could not respond to an Israeli call for them to leave the small enclave as there were no exits available, IFRC spokesperson Tommaso Della Longa said on Wednesday.

"As always, we advocate for the protection of people who decide freely to move," Longa said, adding: "The problem at the moment is that the Gaza is sealed."

"So even if people want to move, they cannot move — a reason more to call on parties to protect civilians," he added.

19:10 GMT: China supports UN call for Gaza humanitarian corridor

China backed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' demand to establish a humanitarian corridor to help civilians in Gaza as Israel ratcheted up military strikes.

"I strongly support the appeal of @antonioguterres. A humanitarian corridor must be in place immediately to provide help to all those in need," Chinese Ambassador to UN Zhang Jun wrote on the social platform X, formerly know Twitter.

Guterres said Tuesday that the UN must be allowed access to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians who are trapped and helpless in Gaza.

18:49 UN urges for humanitarian corridor in Gaza

The UN wants to see a humanitarian corridor in the Gaza, as Israeli airstrikes have displaced an estimated 263,000 people.

“We want to see a humanitarian corridor,” spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a news conference on Wednesday.

He said UN Special Coordinator Tor Wennesland and United Nations Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini were in Cairo to discuss the issue.

“We were very pleased to see the decision by the Egyptian government, which we hope will lead, because more steps need to be taken on humanitarian aid being able to get into Gaza,” he said.

18:09 GMT Israel has 'right to defend itself': NATO chief

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said Israel has the "right to defend itself" but added that any response was expected to be "proportionate."

On the most recent developments in ongoing clashes between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel, Stoltenberg said it was "important as this conflict continues to do whatever is possible to prevent the loss of innocent civilian lives."

In a briefing after the first day of a defense ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, he said members of the alliance had the capability to address the situation in the Middle East, adding that several of them had "provided support intelligence, all the types of support, to Israel."

17:20 GMT Egypt eager to keep Rafah crossing open to deliver aid to Gaza

Egypt says it is eager to keep the Rafah crossing to Gaza open to deliver humanitarian aid to the territory.

"Our Palestinian brothers are enduring immense hardships due to the lack of basic services amidst the ongoing Israeli bombardment,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in a joint press conference in Cairo with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani.

The Rafah crossing is the only terminal between Gaza and Egypt.

Shoukry said Cairo is holding contacts with Israel, Hamas and international partners “to contain the crisis and mitigate the humanitarian impact on civilians in Gaza.

16:22—Civilians, humanitarians 'not a target,' WHO says after 9 UN staff killed

The head of the WHO says civilians and humanitarians should not be targeted amid rising tension between Israel and Hamas.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ remarks came after the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said nine (9) staffers have been killed in airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since Saturday.

“Our heartfelt condolences to their families and the whole UNRWA team. WHO stands with you,” said Tedros on Wednesday, noting he is devastated by the deaths of his UNRWA colleagues.

"Civilians and humanitarians are not a target and must be protected at all times," he added.

15:14 GMT Israeli PM and opposition leader to form emergency government

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz have announced the formation of an emergency unity government.

A joint statement said a war management cabinet will be established, made up of Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Gantz, a former defense minister.

The unity government will not promote any unrelated policy or laws except those related to the ongoing fighting with Hamas in Gaza, according to the statement issued on Wednesday.

Two observer, lawmaker Gadi Eisenkot and the Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, will serve in the cabinet.

14:28 GMT: Putin says Israel took 'Palestinian lands' through 'military force'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Israel took some "genuinely Palestinian lands" mainly through the "use of military force."

Speaking at the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow, Putin said the Palestinian problem is "in the heart of everyone who professes Islam, and they perceive it all as a manifestation of injustice, elevated to an unthinkable degree."

"The Palestinian issue is at the heart of every person in this region. Yes, I believe that in the heart of everyone who professes Islam... Everything that is happening – not only now, but for decades – is perceived as a manifestation of injustice raised to some unthinkable degree," he said on Wednesday.

Originally the idea was to establish two independent sovereign states, Israel and Palestine, but the decision was only implemented partially, he noted.

12:50 GMT: US Secretary of State to visit Israel

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel and Jordan from October 11 to 13, 2023, where he will meet with senior officials.

The State Department wrote that Blinken will ''reiterate his condolences for the victims of the attacks against Israel and condemn those attacks in the strongest terms.''

'' The Secretary will also reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with the government and people of Israel. He will also discuss measures to bolster Israel’s security and underscore the United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself,'' the statement added.

12:43 GMT: Lebanon oil exploration continues despite tensions with Israel

Lebanon's energy minister says exploratory drilling in Lebanon's maritime Block 9 has not stopped despite several days of clashes along the land border with Israel.

"The team is working. The work did not stop," Walid Fayad said by phone on Wednesday. "It's in everyone's interest to continue as long as there are signs of stability."

Hezbollah and Palestinian factions in southern Lebanon have exchanged missile attacks with the Israeli military since Sunday.

12:38 GMT: Hamas denies killing civilians

Palestinian group Hamas, which attacked Israel on Saturday, has denied allegations that it killed civilians, including children.

“We categorically affirm the falsehood of the fabricated allegations against our Palestinian people and their resistance, the latest of which was the claim of killing children, beheading them, and targeting civilians,” the group said in a statement that was also published on its website.

The group said the “the Al-Qassam Brigades worked to target the Israeli military and security systems” in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, calling them “legitimate targets.”

11:14 GMT: Israel strikes Islamic University of Gaza

The Israeli army says it struck the Islamic University of Gaza, claiming it is an "important Hamas operational, political, and military centre."

"Hamas transformed a university into a training camp for weapons development and military intelligence," it said.

The Islamic University of Gaza was established in 1978 and offers higher education in different faculties, including arts, engineering, law, and medical sciences.

10:39 GMT: Pope Francis urges release of hostages, cessation of conflict

Pope Francis has called for the immediate release of hostages taken in fighting between Hamas and Israel and expressed his concern over the siege of Gaza.

"I ask that the hostages be released immediately," the 86-year-old head of the worldwide Catholic Church said on Wednesday at the end of his weekly audience at the Vatican.

He also said, "I am very worried about the total siege in which the Palestinians live in Gaza, where there have also been many innocent victims.

"The Middle East does not need war but peace, a peace built on justice, dialogue, and the courage of fraternity."

10:10 GMT: ''60% injuries have impacted women and children''

Women and children in Gaza are suffering approximately 60% of the injuries resulting from ongoing Israeli bombardment of the region, said the Palestinian Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Yusuf Abu al-Reesh, deputy health minister in Gaza, told Anadolu: "60% of the injuries caused by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have impacted women and children."

Decrying the substandard state of medical care in the blockaded strip, he added: "All hospital beds have been exhausted, and both medications and medical supplies are on the verge of running out."

09:49 GMT: EU works to establish safe corridors in Gaza

The European Union says it is engaged in efforts to establish a secure conduit for the expeditious delivery of aid to Gaza, where Israel has launched airstrikes after a surprise attack by Hamas.

"Member states of the European Union, in collaboration with undisclosed regional and international entities, are diligently working to facilitate the entry of assistance, as well as the provision of water and electricity to Gaza," Shadi Osman, EU spokesperson in the Palestinian territories, told Anadolu.

He stressed the pivotal importance of "ensuring that there is no emergence of a humanitarian crisis."

09:44 GMT: — Humanitarian catastrophe imminent without safe corridors: UN

The Gaza Strip will face a humanitarian catastrophe if safe corridors are not opened up for aid, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned on Wednesday.

"Gaza will witness an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe if safe corridors are not opened for the arrival of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, food, and water," Adnan Abu Hasna, spokesman for the UNRWA, told Anadolu.

Israel is continuing to close all border crossings with Gaza, making it impossible for any humanitarian aid to enter.

08:48 GMT — Hezbollah claims responsibility over Israel missile attack

Hezbollah said it was responsible for firing precision missiles on Israel on Wednesday, saying it was in response to Israeli attacks this week that left three of its fighters dead.

The Israeli military had said it had been targeted with anti-tank fire on Wednesday and had begun attacking Lebanon in return.

07:40 GMT — China seeks to work with Egypt in mediation

China says it is seeking to work with Egypt to help ease the Israel-Hamas conflict that erupted after a deadly attack by Hamas fighters.

China's Middle East envoy, Zhai Jun, said he urged a ceasefire when he spoke by phone on Tuesday with Egypt's assistant minister for the Palestinian territories, according to a readout of the conversation published by Beijing.

"China is willing to maintain communication and coordination with Egypt and push both parties to the conflict to cease fire and stop violence as soon as possible. The international community should form a joint force and provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people," Zhai said.

07:05 GMT — Gaza electricity to run out in 12 hours

The Gaza's sole power plant and only current provider of electricity will run out of fuel in 10 to 12 hours, Palestinian Energy Authority Chairman Thafer Melhem told Voice of Palestine radio on Wednesday.

Israel cut off its own electricity supply to Gaza on Monday as part of what it called a "total siege" in response to a mass infiltration by Hamas fighters.

04:30 GMT — Death toll keeps rising in Israel after Hamas blitzkrieg

At least 1,200 Israelis have been killed since a surprise attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last week that involved dozens of fighters who infiltrated illegal Israeli settlements and towns, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation KAN said early on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, citing Israel's Health Ministry, the Times of Israel reported that more than 2,900 Israelis have been wounded in the unprecedented assault, with over 500 still hospitalised.

The Palestinian death toll rose to 1,055, with 5,184 wounded according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

04:00 GMT — Israel gets 'advanced' US ammo ahead of 'full' Gaza offensive

In a statement, the Israeli military has said "a first plane carrying American ammunition had landed in Israel after the US said it would send new supplies of air defences, munitions and other security assistance to its ally to battle Palestinian Hamas militants."

The army said "the ammunition is designed to inflict significant blows," adding it is in "preparation for additional scenarios."

It comes as Israel's defence minister announced that Israeli forces have taken control of the border area of besieged Gaza. "I have lifted all restrictions," said Yoav Gallant, adding, "We have taken the region under control. Now we are launching a full attack."

03:45 GMT — US carrier strike group arrives in Eastern Mediterranean

The Ford carrier strike group has arrived in the far Eastern Mediterranean, within range to provide a host of air support or long-range strike options for Israel if requested, but also to surge US military presence to prevent the now four-day old war with Hamas from spilling over into a more dangerous regional conflict, a US official told the Associated Press.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the arrival ahead of an official announcement.

The Pentagon has said that the US warplanes, destroyers and cruisers that sailed with the Ford will conduct maritime and air operations which could range from intelligence collection and interdictions to long-range strike.

03:30 GMT — Israel shells Syria after rockets hit occupied Golan Heights

The Israeli military said it shelled Syria after rockets hit open land in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The military did not accuse any group of the rocket attack.

The Syrian regime did not comment. However, Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a Palestinian faction conducted the rocket attack from Syrian territory.

