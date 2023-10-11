AFRICA
2 MIN READ
King Charles III to make Kenya state visit this month
This will be King Charles III's first visit to a Commonwealth nation since becoming monarch last September.
King Charles III to make Kenya state visit this month
King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla will be making their first tour to Africa since their coronation in May.   / Photo: Reuters
October 11, 2023

The UK's King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla will make a four-day state visit to Kenya from the end of this month, Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.

Kenya President William Ruto invited the royal couple for the visit, which comes as the African nation prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence from Britain.

"The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to Kenya, from Tuesday 31st October to Friday 3rd November 2023, to celebrate the warm relationship between the two countries and the strong and dynamic partnership they continue to forge," said the palace.

"The King and Queen will visit Nairobi City County, Mombasa County and surrounding areas," said the palace.

Their programme would reflect how the two countries were working together on a range of issues, the statement added.

They were working "to boost prosperity, tackle climate change, promote youth opportunity and employment, advance sustainable development and create a more stable and secure region", said the statement.

This will be Charles III's first visit to a Commonwealth nation since becoming monarch last September.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us