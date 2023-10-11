AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Niger junta expels UN humanitarian chief
The military leaders order Louise Aubin "to take all necessary measures to leave Niamey within 72 hours".
Louise Aubin, the UN's resident and humanitarian coordinator . / Photo: UN Niger / Others
October 11, 2023

Niger's post-coup military rulers have demanded in a statement seen by AFP on Wednesday that the United Nations coordinator in the West African country leave Niger within 72 hours.

The foreign ministry said in the statement dated Tuesday that the government had ordered Louise Aubin, the UN's resident and humanitarian coordinator, "to take all necessary measures to leave Niamey within 72 hours".

France on Tuesday started withdrawing it troops from Niger as well as evacuating diplomats after weeks of a tug of war with the military rulers that seized power on July 26.

SOURCE:AFP
