Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will run for a second term in office if his country’s war with Russia continues.

“If during the war, yes. If after the war, I’m not sure,” Zelenskyy said in response to a question on the matter during an interview with Romanian news broadcaster Digi24 late Tuesday.

Despite indicating that there currently are no elections in Ukraine, Zelenskyy did not rule out the possibility of them taking place in 2024.

Presidential elections were set to take place in the country in March 2024, but they cannot be held under the martial law declared following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Zelenskyy was on an official visit to Romania’s capital Bucharest.Ukrainian