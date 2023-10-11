WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to run for second term 'if war continues'
Zelenskyy says he will run for 2nd presidential term if Russia-Ukraine war continues .
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to run for second term 'if war continues'
Presidential elections in Ukraine were scheduled for March 2024, but they cannot be held under the martial law declared following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 11, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will run for a second term in office if his country’s war with Russia continues.

“If during the war, yes. If after the war, I’m not sure,” Zelenskyy said in response to a question on the matter during an interview with Romanian news broadcaster Digi24 late Tuesday. 

Despite indicating that there currently are no elections in Ukraine, Zelenskyy did not rule out the possibility of them taking place in 2024.

Presidential elections were set to take place in the country in March 2024, but they cannot be held under the martial law declared following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. 

Zelenskyy was on an official visit to Romania’s capital Bucharest.Ukrainian

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us