TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Erdogan, Jordan’s Abdullah II discuss Israel-Palestine conflict
In a phone call, Turkish President Erdogan and Abdullah II of Jordan also discuss humanitarian issues in region.
Türkiye's Erdogan, Jordan’s Abdullah II discuss Israel-Palestine conflict
Erdogan also underlined Türkiye’s readiness to provide all kinds of support, including mediation, to end the conflict. / Photo: AA / Others
October 11, 2023

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Jordan’s King Abdullah II have discussed steps that can be taken at both the regional and global levels to address the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a phone call, the leaders also discussed humanitarian issues in the region, as well as how to achieve peace, said a statement on Wednesday by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the call, Erdogan expressed the need to be on alert for the possibility of conflicts spreading in the region.

Erdogan also underlined Türkiye’s readiness to provide all kinds of support, including mediation, to end the conflict.

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began on Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza. Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us