Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Jordan’s King Abdullah II have discussed steps that can be taken at both the regional and global levels to address the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a phone call, the leaders also discussed humanitarian issues in the region, as well as how to achieve peace, said a statement on Wednesday by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the call, Erdogan expressed the need to be on alert for the possibility of conflicts spreading in the region.

Erdogan also underlined Türkiye’s readiness to provide all kinds of support, including mediation, to end the conflict.

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began on Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza. Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.