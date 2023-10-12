AFRICA
Senegal's President Sall reshuffles cabinet
Mamadou Moustapha Ba will run the finance and budget ministry. Doudou Ka will run the economy ministry.
President of Senegal Macky Sall - Photo from his twitter handle / Others
October 12, 2023

Senegalese President Macky Sall has named new finance and energy ministers as part of a government reshuffle four months ahead of elections. The two ministers were named on Wednesday.

Sall dismissed the government and reappointed Prime Minister Amadour Ba on Friday, without explaining the reasoning behind the decision.

Among other changes, former Interior Minister Antoine Diome, who was criticised by the opposition for the government's crackdown on widespread protests earlier this year, was appointed oil and energy minister.

Senegal will next year begin producing oil and gas from large offshore fields which are expected to transform the West African country's economy over the coming decades.

Mamadou Moustapha Ba will run the finance and budget ministry. Doudou Ka will run the economy ministry.

