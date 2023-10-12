AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Israel-Palestine conflict: Southern African nations urge restraint
Southern African regional bloc has called for restraint in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.
Israel-Palestine conflict: Southern African nations urge restraint
Hundreds of people have died in a renewed fight between Israel and Palestine. / Photo: AA
October 12, 2023

Southern African regional bloc (SADC) has urged restraint in the ongoing Israel-Palestine confrontation, which has killed hundreds of people from both sides.

The regional bloc says it has "regrettably learnt of the resurgence of the conflict between Israel and Palestine."

"SADC condemns all acts of violence and calls for all parties to exercise restraint, as an escalation of this conflict will adversely impact and negate the international community's efforts for sustainable peace and security in the Middle East," the Southern African Development Community said in a statement on Wednesday.

"SADC further expresses deep concerns over the loss of hundreds of innocent civilian lives on both sides and the destruction of properties."

Two-state solution

The regional bloc has warned that "the damaging effects of this conflict will undoubtedly increase the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), especially the vulnerable groups of women, children, and the elderly."

SADC has urged the international community to "engage the parities in resorting to negotiation towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict in line with the previously adopted UN resolutions recognising the existence of the two states."

Regional economic bloc SADC is made up of 16 countries. They are Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

On Saturday, Palestinian fighters Hamas launched an offensive in southern Israel, triggering an immediate Israeli response.

Israel has bombed Gaza and cut off water and power supply to Gaza, which is under the control of Hamas.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us