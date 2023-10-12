The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has begun inquiries into financial transactions in the United States by Ghana’s former sanitation minister and her associates, Ghana's special prosecutor said.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned in July is under investigation for suspected corruption after huge sums of foreign currencies were discovered in her home, according to the special prosecutor.

The probe opened after her houseworkers allegedly stole more than $1.3 million in cash from her home.

"These investigations primarily focus on examining their assets and financial transactions within the United States," the Office of the Special Prosecutor wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

"This collaborative effort is to ascertain the lawfulness of Ms Dapaah and her associates' wealth, both in the context of their funds transitioning from Ghana to the United States and vice versa."

Accounts frozen

Lawyers of the former minister declined AFP’s request for comment.

Dapaah’s accounts have since been frozen by the special prosecutor, who deals with cases of corruption involving public officials, judges or senior political party members.

The case emerged as President Nana Akufo-Addo's government manages the country’s worst economic crisis in years, forcing Ghana to enter into a $3 billion loan deal with the IMF.

Akufo-Addo’s ruling NPP party is preparing for primaries next month to choose a candidate to run in next year’s election.

Mary Addah, executive director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, the local chapter of Transparency International, said the case is a litmus test to the government’s fight against corruption.

"We must all support the special prosecutor to succeed in the fight against corruption. We must all show interest in this case and encourage other anti-graft bodies to investigate corruption and corruption-related cases," Addah told AFP on phone.

"We welcome this probe and believe it also strengthens our democracy by allowing state institutions to work."