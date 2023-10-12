TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: No justification for attacks on Gaza
Cutting off electricity, water, fuel, and food of 2 million people in Gaza is neither "humane" nor has a place in the "laws of war," emphasises Turkish president.
Regarding the United States' policy towards the Israel-Palestine conflict, Erdogan asked: Does it befit a country like the US to restore peace, or to add fuel to fire? / Photo: AA
October 12, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has drawn attention to the humanitarian situation in Palestine's Gaza, emphasising that there is no water, bread and food in Gaza right now, which is against the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Speaking at a Türkiye Youth Foundation (TUGVA) gathering in the capital Ankara on Thursday, Erdogan stressed that unlike organisations, states are obligated to abide by laws of war and human rights.

"We see that this line is gradually disappearing," he said.

The Turkish leader said cutting off electricity, water, fuel, and food of 2 million people in Gaza is neither "humane" nor has a place in the "laws of war."

"Where is the West? Do they have any measures in place at this point? They don't," he said. "There can be no justification for the attacks on my brothers in Gaza, which have reached the level of a massacre."

The president also called on influential actors in the region to reduce tensions, saying: "We do not want conflicts to spread to our region, instead of blindly supporting someone, we call on influential actors to reduce tension."

Regarding the United States' policy towards the Israel-Palestine conflict, Erdogan asked: Does it befit a country like the US to restore peace, or to add fuel to fire?

Worsening living conditions

Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against blockaded Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas against Israel.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the offensive was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

In response, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

More than 2,700 people have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict on Saturday, including over 1,400 Palestinians and 1,300 Israelis.

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said electricity, water and fuel will not be provided to Gaza until all its hostages were freed.

SOURCE:AA
