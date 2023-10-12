Ankara has lashed out against baseless allegations by the United States on Türkiye's Operation Peace Spring with the renewal of the US Presidential Executive Order Titled “National Emergency” with Respect to Syria.

"Operation Peace Spring carried out on the basis of the right of self-defence in accordance with relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council on the fight against terrorism," Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said in a statement on Thursday, referring to Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The military operation in Syria’s northern regions, as well as in areas east of the Euphrates River, is aimed at putting an end to the PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist threats along Türkiye’s borders and establishing a safe zone for Syrian refugees in Türkiye to return home.

It has "provided an environment of peace and stability" in the region and "dealt a blow to the terrorist activities of PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist organisations, removed them from our borders and contributed to the preservation of territorial integrity of Syria," Bilgic stressed.

"Instead of opting for such unilateral acts, support by the US for Türkiye's stability-oriented policies towards Syria which prioritise this country’s unity would befit more to the deep-rooted and valuable relations between the two allies," he added.

In this context, Bilgic expressed that Türkiye expects the US to "terminate its engagement with the separatist terrorist organisation".

He also underlined that Ankara wants Washington to fulfil the provisions of a 2019 joint statement between the two countries prior to Türkiye's launch of its Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.