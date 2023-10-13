Observers from the African Union, the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, and the European Union have congratulated Liberia for holding peaceful presidential and legislative elections.

"The election day was calm and well conducted by the National Elections Commission and their staff nationwide", Andreas Schieder, the EU observation mission's chief observer, said in a statement on Thursday.

ECOWAS and the AU congratulated the government and the election commission for the organisation of peaceful elections, marked by enthusiasm and a high participation rate.

The vote was the first to be held since the United Nations ended its peacekeeping mission in Liberia in 2018.

Tight race

The mission was created after more than 250,000 people died in two civil wars between 1989 and 2003.

Twenty candidates contested the presidential race, including incumbent George Weah, a former international football star, and his main rival, Joseph Boakai, who was vice president from 2006 to 2018.

The election commission began reporting preliminary results on Wednesday, with the final outcome to be announced within 15 days of the vote.