Kano state in Northern Nigeria has recorded over 500 deaths, becoming the epicenter of the outbreak which has spread to19 of the country's 36 states as well as the federal capital, Abuja.

Health authorities say there are at least 14,000 suspected cases, making this outbreak worse than the last one in 2011 when 98 cases were recorded, resulting to 21 deaths.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious disease affecting the nose and throat and can also lead to skin ulcers. It is spread through coughs, sneezes, and close contact with infected individuals, with severe cases often proving fatal.

It is preventable through vaccines, but many of the children who have succumbed in Nigeria were not vaccinated, according to Dr Faisal Shuaib, the head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Preventable deaths

During a visit to a diphtheria isolation center in Kano city, he emphasized the preventable nature of this disease.

"Witnessing the young children suffering from this entirely preventable disease at the center today was profoundly heart-wrenching," he said.

The death toll continues to rise, with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) reporting 453 fatalities and 11,587 suspected cases as of September 24.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that the actual fatality and infection rates might be higher due to inadequate testing and some patients not reporting their symptoms.

Causes and symptoms

However, there is a glimmer of hope as the number of active cases has recently declined. Measures such as contact tracing have contributed to the decline.

According to doctors, people who are exposed to diphtheria usually start having symptoms in 2–5 days if they get sick. Treatment is recommended as soon as it is detected.

It is caused by bacteria which often gets into and attaches to the lining of the respiratory system, making a toxin that kills healthy tissues in the system.

Within two to three days, the dead tissue forms a thick, gray coating that can build up in the throat or nose, causing sore throat, swollen glands in the neck, fever and weakness.

Vaccination coverage

This makes it hard to breath and swallow and if the toxin gets into the blood stream, it can cause heart, nerve, and kidney damage.

Health authorities are urging parents with unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children to ensure they receive immunization to stop further spread and deaths.

The WHO highlights that only 57% of Nigerians have received the pentavalent vaccine, which guards against five life-threatening diseases, including diphtheria.

To avert future outbreaks, the country needs to increase vaccination coverage to reach at least 80% of the population, according to the WHO.