The US embassy in Kenya has issued a terror warning to its citizens in the country, warning them of high risks of terrorism activities targeting locations frequented by foreigners and tourists in the capital, Nairobi, and elsewhere.

It comes a day after the Kenyan police warned that terrorist groups, such as Al-Shabaab based in neighbouring Somalia, could carry out attacks to show solidarity with Hamas over its ongoing conflict with Israel.

The US embassy on Friday urged its nationals to review their personal security plans, avoid crowds and be aware of their surroundings.

"Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, school, police stations, places of worship," it said in a statement.

Kenya has bore the brunt of terror attacks since 1998 when the US embassy in Nairobi was bombed by al-Qaeda operatives.

But there has been no major attack in Nairobi since January 2019 when an Al Shabaab attack at a shopping complex left 21 dead and dozens injured.

Kenya is a major contributor to the African Union force backing Somalia's central government in Mogadishu in its fight against Al-Shabaab.