Dozens of Kenyans have held a pro-Palestinian vigil in the capital Nairobi, denouncing continued Israeli attacks on Gaza.

They offered prayers and support for those who have lost their lives in the ongoing bombardment of Gaza. The event took place on Saturday night.

"We have come together to denounce the oppression faced by the people of Palestine by Israel and to extend our heartfelt prayers to those who have tragically lost their lives," Rasha Al Jundi, one of the event's organisers representing the Kenya for Palestine organization said.

Rasha called for a'' boycott of Israeli products'' and businesses in Kenya as a form of protest against Israel's actions.

''Many of us stand with the Palestinian people," Kennedy Wanga, who attended the vigil said.

There has been growing international concern over the situation in Gaza as Israel continues its air strikes against Palestinians.

On Friday, there were special prayers for Palestinians in some Mosques in Kenya with Imams condemning Israel for its action on Gaza.