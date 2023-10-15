WORLD
Hamas leader rules out migration into Egypt from Gaza
The leader of Palestine group Hamas has ruled the migration of its people to Egypt as proposed by Israel.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced since the Israel-Hamas confrontation started on October 7, 2023. / Photo: AFP
October 15, 2023

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, said on Saturday that there will be no migration from Gaza or the West Bank, emphasising that Palestinians are deeply rooted in their land.

“We will continue our struggle until our state is established, our captives and sacred places are liberated, and our displaced people return to their homes,” he said in a televised address.

Haniyeh stressed that Hamas does not target children and the elderly. He called for increased demonstrations of support for Gaza.

Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip one week ago in response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

Thousands of deaths

The conflict began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

That response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

More than 3,500 people have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict October 7, including 2,215 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

