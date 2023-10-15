AFRICA
2 MIN READ
AU, Arab League condemn attack on Gaza civilians
The African Union and the League of Arab States have condemned attack on civilians in Gaza.
AU, Arab League condemn attack on Gaza civilians
AU chief Moussa Faki Mahamat and League of Arab States Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit met in Egyptian capital Cairo on October 15, 2023. / Photo: League of Arab States / Others
October 15, 2023

The African Union (AU) and the League of Arab States have condemned attacks targeting civilians in Gaza as Israel airstrikes continue to pound the enclave following the escalation of hostilities on October 7.

“The Secretary-General of the Arab League (Ahmed Aboul Gheit) and the Chairman of the African Union Commission (Moussa Faki Mahamat) stress the necessity of providing full protection to the residents of the Gaza Strip,” the two regional bodies said in a joint statement.

Gheit and Faki met at the headquarters of the Arab League of States in Egypt’s capital Cairo on Sunday.

“During the meeting, the two parties focused on the developments of events in Gaza, and both the (League of Arab States) Secretary General and the Head of the (African Union) Commission expressed their categorical rejection of the killing of innocent civilians,” the joint statement added.

Israeli airstrikes

Gaza has been under an Israeli military siege since October 7, when Hamas fighters launched an offensive in southern Israel.

Israel has since cut off water, fuel and electricity supply to Gaza.

Thousands of people, from both sides, have died in the renewed hostilities, with Gaza bearing the harshest brunt.

Israeli military has ordered residents of northern Gaza to evacuate before launching a possible land offensive.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced in Gaza, with critical infrastructure such as hospitals and schools decimated.

Calls for restraint have mounted to avert the suffering of people due to the fighting.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us