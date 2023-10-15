The United States has urged the rival Sudanese parties to engage in talks with the aim of finding a long-lasting solution that would see a return to civilian rule in Sudan.

"October 15 marks six months since the outbreak of the tragic and senseless conflict in Sudan. Sudan is suffering a mounting displacement crisis and significant further deterioration in the humanitarian situation," the US, through its embassy in Khartoum, said in a statement on Sunday.

"More than 5.8 million civilians have been forced to flee their homes since April 15, including more than 1.1 million who have fled to neighbouring countries."

The US says intense fighting and "impediments imposed by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF)" have hampered humanitarian aid efforts.

SAF, RSF 'must stop fighting'

"The United States has been clear that the SAF and RSF must immediately stop the fighting and allow unhindered humanitarian access, protect civilians and their human rights, and comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law," the US said.

The US adds that "Sudan's democratic transition must be restored with the transfer of power to a civilian transitional government."

Sudan plunged into chaos on April 15, when rival camps – one led by the transitional president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the other led by paramilitary leader Mohamed Dagalo – clashed over control of the nation ahead of a return to civilian rule.

According to the International Organization for Migration, nearly 7.1 million people are internally displaced within Sudan, of that 3.8 million are newly displaced as a result of the violence that erupted in mid-April.

At least 1,265 people have been killed and 8,396 others injured due to the ongoing war, according to Sudan's Ministry of Health.