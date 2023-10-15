WORLD
US appoints special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues
The US has appointed a special envoy for humanitarian affairs in the Middle East as Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Gaza.
President Joe Biden has said the US is keen on facilitating humanitarian aid in Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
October 15, 2023

US President Joe Biden has appointed David M. Satterfield as the special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues.

"Special Envoy Satterfield will lead US diplomacy to urgently address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including work to facilitate the provision of life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable people and promote the safety of civilians, in coordination with the United Nations and US partners," the US State Department said in a written statement.

Satterfield "will lead a whole-of-government campaign to mitigate the humanitarian fallout of Hamas' attack against Israel, supporting critical efforts by the US Agency for International Development and the Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration," the statement added.

