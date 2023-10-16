SPORTS
Türkiye beat Latvia 4-0 to qualify for UEFA EURO 2024
Türkiye placed first in Group D with 16 points and are guaranteed to take part in EURO 2024.
Türkiye's forward Cenk Tosun (hidden) is congratulated after scoring his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D qualification football match between Türkiye and Latvia at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye stadium in Konya. / Photo: AFP / Others
October 16, 2023

Türkiye beat Latvia 4-0 on Sunday to qualify for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship.

After a goalless first half, Türkiye began the second half with the wind at their backs at Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium.

Yunus Akgun drew first blood in the 58th minute, then Cenk Tosun made it 2-0 in the 84th minute.

Kerem Akturkoglu netted the third goal for the hosts in the 88th minute, and Tosun tallied another goal in the 92nd minute.

With this result, Türkiye placed first in Group D with 16 points and guaranteed to take part in EURO 2024.

Spain beat Norway 1-0 with Gavi's goal in the 49th minute to top Group A with 15 points and secured their place in EURO 2024.

Scotland, which are placed second behind Spain with 15 points and a goal difference, also booked their place in the EURO 2024 after Norway's defeat.

SOURCE:AA
