Described as the "world's largest tech show," the much-anticipated GITEX GLOBAL 2023 has opened doors for its 43rd edition in Dubai.

Gathering technology creators, investors, enthusiasts and startups, the five-day event is hosting hundreds of companies, including renowned brands, to exhibit their latest products.

Being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event features seminars and discussions on cutting-edge technologies from AI to cybersecurity and mobility.

Best minds

"GITEX GLOBAL brings together the world’s most innovative enterprises and best minds to elevate business, economy, society and culture," according to its website.

The event is an opportunity for the "world’s leading founders, investors & corporate innovators – including those co-creating the sustainable future, setting the stage for COP28."

As many as 6,000 companies from more than 170 countries and 1,400 speakers are expected to join the fair, which will hold more than 40 workshops.