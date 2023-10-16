The UN Security Council has said it will discuss the Israel-Palestine conflict Monday, as the crisis deepens with Israel gearing up for a ground offensive in Gaza.

The council said it will start deliberations at 6:00 pm (2200 GMT).

The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees has warned that the Gaza Strip faces an "unprecedented human catastrophe" if supply of water and other vital supplies is not restored by the Israeli authorities.

Russia's draft resolution calls for "unimpeded" humanitarian aid and "an immediate" ceasefire.

Emotive issue

The Brazilian version differs by stating that it "unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous attacks by Hamas."

However, it also "strongly urges" provision of essential goods to Palestinian civilians and urges "humanitarian pauses" to let in humanitarian aid workers.

To be adopted, a resolution needs at least nine votes on the 15-member body, and cannot be vetoed by any of the five permanent members – the United States, Britain, China, France and Russia.

Diplomats said the talks were tough going, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict regularly divides the council.