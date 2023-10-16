WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN Security Council to discuss Israel-Palestine conflict
The UN Security Council will discuss the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict on October 23.
UN Security Council to discuss Israel-Palestine conflict
More than 3,000 people have been killed in the renewed Israel-Palestine conflict. / Photo: AA
October 16, 2023

The UN Security Council has said it will discuss the Israel-Palestine conflict Monday, as the crisis deepens with Israel gearing up for a ground offensive in Gaza.

The council said it will start deliberations at 6:00 pm (2200 GMT).

The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees has warned that the Gaza Strip faces an "unprecedented human catastrophe" if supply of water and other vital supplies is not restored by the Israeli authorities.

Russia's draft resolution calls for "unimpeded" humanitarian aid and "an immediate" ceasefire.

Emotive issue

The Brazilian version differs by stating that it "unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous attacks by Hamas."

However, it also "strongly urges" provision of essential goods to Palestinian civilians and urges "humanitarian pauses" to let in humanitarian aid workers.

To be adopted, a resolution needs at least nine votes on the 15-member body, and cannot be vetoed by any of the five permanent members – the United States, Britain, China, France and Russia.

Diplomats said the talks were tough going, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict regularly divides the council.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us