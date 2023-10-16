SPORTS
Kenyan marathoner banned for 10 years over doping
Kenyan marathoner Titus Ekiru has been banned for ten years over doping.
The medals that Titus Ekiru won have been withdrawn after he was found guilty of doping. / Photo: AFP
October 16, 2023

Kenyan marathoner Titus Ekiru has been banned for ten years by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) over doping allegations.

Ekiru is accused of colluding with a high-ranking doctor at a Kenyan hospital who helped the 31-year-old marathoner tamper with samples to obstruct the AIU’s probe.

AIU stated that Ekiru tested positive for prohibited substances in his in-competition urine samples at the Generali Milano Marathon on May 16, 2021, and the Abu Dhabi Marathon on November 26, 2021, both of which he won.

Prizes withdrawn

AIU chairperson David Howman announced the ban, adding that they are now working with government officials and athletics bodies “to uncover doping in Kenyan athletics and expose the networks that may be involved.”

“For athletes involved in doping and the entourage, who assist them, there is one strong message from this case – there is nowhere to hide.”

In addition to the ban – which runs from June 28, 2022 (the date of Ekiru’s provisional suspension) until June 27, 2032 – Ekiru’s winning results since May 16, 2021, have been nullified, resulting in the forfeiture of all prizes and money.

SOURCE:AA
