Nigeria's Kano state says it has absorbed 50 "repentant thugs" into its neighbourhood policing force after undergoing rehabilitation.

Authorities say they had completed two months of training as members of Nigeria police special constabulary.

Rehabilitation of suspected criminals and militants is common in Nigeria where authorities are grappling with a long insurgency in the north and kidnappings for ransom.

"Today is a happy day for the good people of Kano state and the police command because we passed out 50 youths," said the the commissioner of police in Kano State police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel.

The group graduated on Monday and were among 222 youths who surrendered to police earlier this year with a promise never to engage in crime.

They are set to undergo further training on police professionalism and discipline, the police boss added.

Other reformed criminals not included in the group will be "supported by way of engaging them in some life-changing programs".