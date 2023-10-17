AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Repentant thugs graduate as Nigerian police constables
Authorities say they had completed two months of training as members of Nigeria police special constabulary.
Repentant thugs graduate as Nigerian police constables
The group graduated after training on community policing. Photo \ Kano state / Others
October 17, 2023

Nigeria's Kano state says it has absorbed 50 "repentant thugs" into its neighbourhood policing force after undergoing rehabilitation.

Authorities say they had completed two months of training as members of Nigeria police special constabulary.

Rehabilitation of suspected criminals and militants is common in Nigeria where authorities are grappling with a long insurgency in the north and kidnappings for ransom.

"Today is a happy day for the good people of Kano state and the police command because we passed out 50 youths," said the the commissioner of police in Kano State police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel.

The group graduated on Monday and were among 222 youths who surrendered to police earlier this year with a promise never to engage in crime.

They are set to undergo further training on police professionalism and discipline, the police boss added.

Other reformed criminals not included in the group will be "supported by way of engaging them in some life-changing programs".

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us