Saudi Arabia has extended its e-visa program to six new countries, including Türkiye, to encourage tourism in the Kingdom.

The Saudi Tourism Ministry said it expanded its e-visa program to six new countries where the nationals of these countries can apply for the visa through the online portal in a statement on Tuesday.

The new countries, including Mauritius, Seychelles, Türkiye, Thailand, Panama, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, bring the total number of countries benefiting from the e-visa programme to 63.

The e-visa allows its holders to perform Umrah and visit all religious sites as well as other touristic sites.