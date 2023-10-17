WORLD
Saudi Arabia extends e-visa program to six new countries
Citizens from Mauritius, Seychelles, Türkiye, Thailand, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis can now apply for visas through online portal.
Saudi Arabia has extended its e-visa programme to 63 countries. Photo: Others / Photo: إعلام خليجي
October 17, 2023

Saudi Arabia has extended its e-visa program to six new countries, including Türkiye, to encourage tourism in the Kingdom.

The Saudi Tourism Ministry said it expanded its e-visa program to six new countries where the nationals of these countries can apply for the visa through the online portal in a statement on Tuesday.

The new countries, including Mauritius, Seychelles, Türkiye, Thailand, Panama, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, bring the total number of countries benefiting from the e-visa programme to 63.

The e-visa allows its holders to perform Umrah and visit all religious sites as well as other touristic sites.

SOURCE:AA
