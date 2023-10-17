AFRICA
2 MIN READ
14 killed, 30 injured after truck collides with van in Angola
At least 14 people have died after a truck collided with a van in northern Angola on Tuesday.
14 killed, 30 injured after truck collides with van in Angola
At least 14 people died and 30 others injured in a road accident in northern Angola on October 17, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 17, 2023

Fourteen people have died and 30 others injured after a truck collided with a van in northern Angola.

The accident happened at Lucala municipality in Cuanza Norte province, some 160 kilometres from the capital Luanda, in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Lucala municipality police commander Miguel Mucutunda said a truck, which was being driven from Luanda, collided with a van carrying workers of Full Bliss Angola, a plastic and cardboard recycling company, at 1am.

The van thereafter careened off the road and overturned. Among those killed, was the driver of the truck.

The injured were taken to Cuanza Norte Provincial Hospital in Ndalatando, where three were admitted with serious head injuries.

In August 2023, the Angolan government revealed that 4,433 people had been killed in road accidents since the start of 2022. During that period, 24,044 people were confirmed injured.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us