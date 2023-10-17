Fourteen people have died and 30 others injured after a truck collided with a van in northern Angola.

The accident happened at Lucala municipality in Cuanza Norte province, some 160 kilometres from the capital Luanda, in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Lucala municipality police commander Miguel Mucutunda said a truck, which was being driven from Luanda, collided with a van carrying workers of Full Bliss Angola, a plastic and cardboard recycling company, at 1am.

The van thereafter careened off the road and overturned. Among those killed, was the driver of the truck.

The injured were taken to Cuanza Norte Provincial Hospital in Ndalatando, where three were admitted with serious head injuries.

In August 2023, the Angolan government revealed that 4,433 people had been killed in road accidents since the start of 2022. During that period, 24,044 people were confirmed injured.