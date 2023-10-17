AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Gunmen kill three people, abduct at least 50 in Nigeria
Gunmen have killed three people and abducted more than 50 others in northwest Nigeria.
Gunmen kill three people, abduct at least 50 in Nigeria
Nigeria has been grappling with the challenge of militant insurgency for many years.  / Photo: AP
October 17, 2023

At least 50 people, including women and children, have been abducted and three others killed in an attack by gunmen in Bagega, a mining village in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara State.

Kidnapping for ransom has become common in northwestern Nigeria in recent years where armed gangs, often referred to locally as bandits, have targeted villages, schools and travellers.

Witnesses said the gunmen stormed the village on motorcycles, shooting indiscriminately and setting houses ablaze on Monday.

Seven people were also injured in the attack.

‘Widespread fear’

The district head was among the people kidnapped, Mallam Abubakar, the village chief, said on Tuesday.

Bello Yahaya, whose father was abducted, said three people were killed and two policemen were shot and wounded while trying to fend off the attackers.

"The injured officers, along with the other individuals who suffered various degrees of gunshot wounds, are currently receiving medical treatment while two critically injured victims have been referred to the Federal Medical Centre in Gusau," Yahaya said. Gusau is the state capital.

"As I speak with you now, an unspecified number of people have been abducted. There is panic and widespread fear among our people," stated Ismail Badamasi, a resident who managed to escape the assault.

Nigeria faces numerous security challenges, including a 14-year Islamist insurgency in its northeast, separatist violence in the southeast, and frequent deadly clashes between farmers and herders in the central region.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us