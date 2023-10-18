BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Tunisia president sacks economy minister
The changes comes as the country is going through an unprecedented economic and financial crisis.
Tunisia's President Kais Saied is under pressure over the country's economic conditions / Photo: Reuters
October 18, 2023

Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked the economy minister on Tuesday and appointed the finance minister to the role on an interim basis, the presidency announced without giving any explanation.

In a brief statement published on its official website, the presidency said that the head of state "has decided to terminate the duties of the minister of economy and planning, Samir Saied".

The Minister of Finance, Sihem Boughdiri, has been given the task of "temporarily" taking over his duties, the statement added, without giving any further details.

Economic crisis

The move comes as the country is going through an unprecedented economic and financial crisis.

Inflation reached 9.3% in August and growth in the second quarter did not exceed 0.6%, according to official figures.

With a debt equivalent to around 80 percent of its GDP, Tunisia is engaged in long negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to obtain a new loan of $2 billion to cover its budget deficit.

SOURCE:AFP
