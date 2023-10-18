A family in south-eastern Zimbabwe is mourning the death of four children after their hut was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm on Tuesday.

A fifth child was also killed in the northern Gokwe North district where heavy rains have destroyed homes, the state-owned website The Herald reports quoting the ministry of local government.

"Four children were struck by lightning while sleeping in their hut with their mother... the mother managed to escape the incident unhurt, but could not save her children," a statement from the ministry is quoted.

Heavy rains have been pounding the southern Africa nation for days which have led to floods including in the capital, Harare.

The authorities are on high alert although the metrological department is reported to have said the rainy season was yet to start.

Relief aid was being distributed to affected households countrywide, the Herald added.