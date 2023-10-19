A US State Department official has resigned over President Joe Biden administration’s decision to provide lethal arms to Israel that he termed as "blind support for one side."

““I cannot work in support of a set of major policy decisions, including rushing more arms to one side of the conflict, that I believe to be shortsighted, destructive, unjust, and contradictory to the very values that we publicly espouse," the official, Josh Paul, wrote in a post.

“The response Israel is taking, and with it the American support both for that response and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people,” he added.

Paul said the US military assistance was effectively giving Israel the right to do what it wants against Gaza.

'Same mistakes'

““I fear we are repeating the same mistakes we have made these past decades, and I decline to be a part of it for longer.”

Paul worked for State’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, according to his statement and his LinkedIn profile. He had spent more than 11 years in his role.

The office manages defense relationships with US allies and oversees the transfers of weapons and arms.

President Biden has pledged more support to Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

He visited Israel on Wednesday in a show of support and said the US will ensure Israel has “what you need to continue to defend yourselves”, reiterating his theme that Israel has the right to self-defense.