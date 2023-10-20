For the living in Gaza, life must continue. At dawn, the line to buy bread and other groceries stretches even as bombardment by Israel continues.

Israeli authorities have cut off electricity, water, and food supplies as part of a "total blockade" as conflict rages.

Israeli security forces continue to bomb Gaza killing more than 3,500 Palestinians and injuring an estimated 12,000 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Under these difficult circumstances, Palestinians are looking inward, faced with the arduous task of not just surviving the bombs but also a lack of basic necessities.

There have been calls for a ceasefire to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza.

More than 3,500 Palestinians have been killed and over 12,000 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza.