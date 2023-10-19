TÜRKİYE
Turkish academic community condemns Israel's 'inhumane attacks' on Gaza
Turkish Council of Higher Education and all universities issue joint declaration against Israeli attack on Palestinian civilians, describing it as "clear violation of the principles of international law."
At least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. / Photo: AA / Photo: Reuters
October 19, 2023

The Turkish academic community has condemned Israel’s “continuation of inhumane attacks against the Palestinian people” and particularly its attack targeting Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

The statement was part of a joint declaration issued Wednesday by the Turkish Council of Higher Education and all universities.

It pointed out that a “human tragedy is taking place in Gaza” in which there is a “clear violation of the principles of international law and international humanitarian law.”

“We call for an immediate end to all attacks and acts of violence,” the community said.

“We support the diplomatic initiatives carried out by Türkiye on the basis of the two-state vision with the aim of establishing a lasting peace in the region,” it said.

“In this regard, as the academic community, we declare our readiness to fulfill all our responsibilities.”

At least 471 people were killed and 342 injured in an Israeli airstrike on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza late Tuesday, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said.

Israel has denied responsibility for the attack.

The conflict began on October 7 when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood - a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an “immediate humanitarian cease-fire” to ease the “epic human suffering.”

At least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The figure in Israel stands at more than 1,400.

