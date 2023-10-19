At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since October 7, according to the Health Ministry on Thursday.

A ministry statement said over 12,000 people have also been injured in the assault.

The ministry also put the Palestinian death toll in the occupied West Bank at 69, while 1,300 others were injured.

Israel has launched non-stop airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after Hamas attacked Israeli border towns.

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed in the Hamas attack.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis, with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” to ease the “epic human suffering.”