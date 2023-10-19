British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Israeli President Isaac Herzog that the UK stood in solidarity with Israel as the two met there, with Sunak adding that it was also important to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

"We will stand with you in solidarity with your people and your right to defend yourself, to bring security back to your country to your people, to ensure the safe return of the hostages that have been taken," Sunak said in a televised part of the meeting on Thursday.

He also stressed the need to provide aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

"Palestinians are victims of what Hamas has done. It's important that we continue to provide humanitarian access," he said.

Sunak claimed that Israel is "taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians," adding that recent scenes "have shocked all of us," in particular Tuesday's hospital bombing that left some 500 people dead.

"We mourn the loss of every innocent light, civilians of every faith, every nationality who has been killed."

The hospital attack as well as Israel’s “total siege” of Gaza – cutting it off from water, electricity, and fuel – have led protesters worldwide and many observers to accuse Israel of carrying out war crimes against civilians.

'Darkest hour'

Netanyahu told Sunak that now is Israel’s "darkest hour."

"Eighty years ago, prime minister, the civilized world stood with you in your darkest hour, this is our darkest hour, It's the world's darkest hour," he said, referring to the World War II Battle of Britain.

Netanyahu went on to say that they need continued support against Hamas, who called Israel "the new Nazis, new Daesh."

The visit comes amid a massive Israeli bombardments on Gaza, taking many civilian lives, following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas into Israeli border towns and military bases.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis, with electricity cut off, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" to ease the "epic human suffering."