Türkiye's initiative on Gaza is an attempt to reach de-escalation and normalise the situation, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Speaking at a news conference in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea on Thursday, Lavrov said Russia is open to any constructive proposals, and would like to learn more about the initiative from Ankara.

"What exactly is meant we would like to hear from our Turkish friends, with whom we are in contact, including on this issue," he said.

"We advocate that any approaches should be based on a balance of interests of the parties, and not on imposing someone's interests at the expense of infringing on others. It seems to me that the Turkish initiative is dictated by the desire to ensure such a balance. We will be ready to cooperate in its consideration."

Türkiye's efforts to end the conflict

Türkiye has continued intensive efforts to calm the situation in Gaza, which was aggravated after the October 7 surprise attack on Israel by Hamas, and Israeli response in the form of relentless bombardment and blockade of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Ankara has proposed a guarantor system for the Israel-Palestine conflict to put an end to violence and reach a two-state solution.

It has also called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, and declared three days of national mourning through Saturday over civilian losses.

'Risk of region-wide conflict'

Lavrov said there is a "high" risk of the current crisis escalating into a region-wide conflict.

He criticized the US for vetoing the resolution calling for a cease-fire, which could now lead the conflict to grow.

"We are witnessing attempts to 'blame' everything on Iran again. We consider these quite provocative. The Iranian leadership takes a responsible, balanced position and calls for preventing this conflict from spreading to the entire region, to neighboring countries," he said.

Asked about mechanisms that could stop the bloodshed, Lavrov said a decision by the UN Security Council with a call to all sides to end hostilities and ensure a possibility for addressing humanitarian issues could serve to this purpose.

"What are the prospects? I assume that the consultation of interested countries will continue. Egypt is taking the initiative. We would all like to see de-escalation in Gaza," he said.

The conflict began on October 7, when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Jewish settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in besieged Gaza.

At least 3,478 Palestinians have so far been killed, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.