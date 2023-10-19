Angolan President Joao Lourenco has arrived in Kenya ahead of the October 20 national holiday in the East African nation.

Lourenco will be the chief guest as Kenya celebrates Heroes' Day on Friday.

The Angolan leader, who arrived in Kenya on Thursday afternoon, will be in the East African country for two days.

The Rift Valley county of Kericho, which is located some 265 kilometres northwest of the capital Nairobi, will host the Heroes' Day fete.

On Saturday, Lourenco will receive 21-gun salute at State House Nairobi.

The visiting head of state will, thereafter, hold bilateral talks with his host, President William Ruto.