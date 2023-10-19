AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa's Malema loses bid to stop gun trial
South Africa's Julius Malema is accused of misusing his firearm at a public place in July 2018.
Julius Malema denied allegations of misusing his firearm at a public function in South Africa in 2018. / Photo: AFP
October 19, 2023

South African opposition politician Julius Malema has lost an application seeking to have gun charges levelled against him dropped.

Malema is accused of misusing his firearm by firing into the air during a political event in Eastern Cape in July 2018.

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party wanted the suit against him discontinued, citing lack of sufficient to sustain the case.

The East London Magistrates Court, however, rejected his application, saying the matter will proceed to full hearing and determination.

Pleaded not guilty

Malema, who had pleaded not guilty to misuse of firearm charges, had earlier told the court that the gun was a prop during the celebrations.

Also charged alongside Malema is his bodyguard Adrian Snyman.

In South Africa, it is an offence to discharge a firearm in any public place without good reason to do so.

A person found guilty of misusing his or her firearm risks a fine or a maximum of ten years in prison.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
