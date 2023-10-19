AFRICA
Cervical cancer kills 142 women in Ghana monthly: Report
An average of 142 women in Ghana die of cervical cancer every month, according to a medical report.
Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is the leading cause of cervical cancer among women. / Photo: AA
October 19, 2023

Cervical cancer kills an average of 142 women monthly in Ghana, a report by the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) says.

Through its medical officer at the oncology unit, Dr. Anita Owusu-Afriyie, IMaH says that on average 233 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in Ghana monthly, and that 142 of them die of the disease each month.

Owusu-Afriyie said that an average of 2,797 women in Ghana are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, with 1,699 of them succumbing to the disease.

Owusu-Afriyie, through the Ghana News Agency, urged women to embrace regular cervical cancer screening to help in early detection.

Statistics show that cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among Ghanaian women after breast cancer.

Owusu-Afriyie said prolonged infection with the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) was the leading cause of cervical cancer.

HPV is a common virus transmitted during intimacy.

