UEFA matches in Israel cancelled indefinitely
UEFA has cancelled football matches in Israel indefinitely following its conflict with Hamas.
The UEFA Europa League Group F match on October 26 between Villarreal CF and Maccabi Haifa has been postponed to December 6, 2023. / Photo: AA
October 19, 2023

The UEFA Executive Committee has decided that no UEFA matches will be played in Israel until further notice because of the conflict between Palestinians and Israel.

The decision came after an evaluation of the current safety and security situation in Israel, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The Israel Football Association and Maccabi Haifa FC and Maccabi Tel-Aviv clubs previously proposed alternative venues and stadiums – which must comply with all applicable UEFA regulations – outside Israel for home matches.

The UEFA Europa League Group F match on October 26 between Villarreal CF and Maccabi Haifa has been postponed to December 6, while the UEFA Europa Conference League Group B match on the same date between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Zorya Luhansk has been postponed to November 25.

At least 3,785 Palestinians killed

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and blockade since 2007, began October 7 when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltration into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The death toll in Israel stands at more than 1,400.

