The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have announced that a moment of silence for Palestine will be held before this week's league matches.

The federation in a statement on Thursday also said the players will appear on the field wearing black armbands.

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and a blockade since 2007, began on Oct. 7 when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltration into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The death toll in Israel stands at more than 1,400.