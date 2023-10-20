Five weeks after Storm Daniel swept through Libya's northeast, more than 43,000 people are still displaced and an estimated 400 children are separated from their families, the UN says.

UNICEF is working with local authorities to address delays in the registration of unaccompanied and separated children.

Meanwhile the UN health agency, WHO reports that only 17 of more than 230 health facilities assessed after the floods are fully functional.

Before the floods, the referral system in eastern Libya was already grappling with challenges presented by difficult terrain and underdeveloped road networks.

Restoring infrastructure

With the flooding causing further damage to roads and the loss of ambulances, these challenges have amplified, putting a strain on the provision of emergency care services and referrals.

UNDP is providing technical support for debris removal and disposal efforts in Derna. Plans are underway to purchase more bobcats, garbage trucks, water trucks, sewage trucks and generators.

The latest report indicates that humanitarian assistance including food, safe drinking water, shelter supplies and other essential items has reached some 156,000 people.

Meanwhile UN's three-month Flash Appeal for $71 million to respond to the floods in Libya is currently 45% funded.

Following the armed conflict in eastern Libya, an UNMAS non-technical survey in 2019 and 2022 had revealed a contamination of eight areas in Derna, covering 995,000 square meters, with explosive remnant of war (ERW).

In October 2023, a Libyan Mine Action Center (LibMAC) and UNMAS assessment following the floods confirmed a change in the landscape of this contamination, as some of ERW shifted and may be located in the mud, buildings and debris, as well as swept in the sea.

The Director of UNMAS met with the Libyan Mine Action Centre (LibMAC) to discuss the situation and the possible resumption of lifesaving mine action in affected areas.