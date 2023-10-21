German club Bayern Munich has said defender Noussair Mazraoui would not be suspended after a probe into the Moroccan player over his social media posts on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Mazraoui had put up several pro-Palestinian posts, including one that called for "victory" for "our oppressed brothers in Palestine".

The messages, which have since been deleted, were posted after Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7.

Bayern said they held a "detailed and clarifying conversation" with the player due to his "Instagram posts in connection with the attack on Israel almost two weeks ago, which led to irritation and criticism".

Assurance

The club's chief executive, Jan-Christian Dreesen, said Mazraoui "credibly assured us he rejects terror and war" and "regrets if his posts caused irritation".

In the statement issued by Bayern, the Morocco player was quoted saying, "I condemn every kind of terrorism and every terrorist organisation."

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday: "I'm very happy with the club's statement; I back it 100 percent—also personally.

In addition to the conversations with Mazraoui, Tuchel revealed discussions with goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, who is Israeli, saying "it's absolutely our duty to talk to him and see how he's doing."

No rifts

Tuchel said he was confident that there are no rifts among his players.

"The locker room is away from religious and cultural differences; it is always a place where you can peacefully work towards a common goal," he said.

Mazraoui will remain with the squad but is currently "out of action" due to an injury he sustained on international duty with Morocco, the club said.