Kenya stampede kills four at founding fathers holiday event
Several people were also injured and taken to hospital during the incident, police say.
President William Ruto's made his national address shortly after the incident took place outside the stadium. Photo \ State House Kenya / Others
October 20, 2023

Four women died in a stampede in western Kenya on Friday after a crowd panicked when people mistook the effect of tea spilt on a fire for tear gas, police said.

The incident in the town of Kericho happened outside a stadium where President William Ruto was due to deliver a speech several hours' later to mark Heroes' Day.

The public holiday is in honour of those who fought in the struggle for independence, which Kenya obtained in 1963.

A woman selling tea accidentally spilled it into a fire, as people waited in the early hours to enter the stadium.

"There was a stampede caused by a lady who was selling tea outside the stadium who accidentally spilled hot tea in the fire near gate C along the public road," according to a police report, seen by AFP.

"As a result members of public panicked and mistook it to be a tear gas thrown to them."

Several people were injured and taken to hospital, it added.

"At the said hospital, four unidentified women have been confirmed dead."

Events to mark the day went ahead later as planned at the 10,000-capacity stadium including an address by Ruto.

