AFRICA
US-sanctioned general named as Zimbabwe's new army boss
The appointment of General Anselem Sanyatwe follows the retirement of the outgoing army commander.
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been reorganising his government since winning re-election. / Photo: Reuters
October 20, 2023

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has named Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe as the new head of the army.

"The appointment follows the retirement of the outgoing Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General David Sigauke,” the government spokesman said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The appointment takes effect immediately.

The new army commander, a former head of the presidential guard, is under US sanctions after being accused of commanding troops to open fire on protestors dissatisfied with delayed release of presidential results in 2018.

US Treasury Department said the crackdown resulted in six civilian deaths.

Zimbabwe reacted by summoning the US ambassador to express dissatisfaction with the sanctions.

President Mnangagwa was re-elected for a second and final term in general elections held in August.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
