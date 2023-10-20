TÜRKİYE
Erdogan calls for Israel 'not to expand scope of attacks on civilians'
Turkish president urges end to "insane frenzy encouraged by Western countries, which Western media outlets seem to be in a race to legitimise."
October 20, 2023

Türkiye reiterates its call to Israel "not to expand the scope of its attacks on civilians" and cease operations that approach "genocide," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"By killing children, women, and civilians, and by bombing hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches, it is clear that security cannot be achieved," Erdogan said in a statement on Friday concerning the latest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Oppression does not lead to lasting peace," he said on X.

Erdogan added that the region must be liberated as soon as possible from the current "insane frenzy encouraged by Western countries, which Western media outlets seem to be in a race to legitimise."

The Turkish president also urged all countries and international agencies to genuinely back initiatives aimed at quickly achieving a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

"We believe that by setting up new mechanisms to guarantee the safety of all people living in these lands, our region will achieve lasting stability," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also underlined that Türkiye will persist in its efforts to prevent more loss of innocent lives, avert further humanitarian crises, and seek a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict "before they reach a point of no return."

Over 4,137 Palestinians killed

The conflict in Palestine's Gaza, which is under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza, along with stepping up raids and arrests in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli siege has left the 2.3 million residents of Gaza with little food, water, fuel and m edical supplies.

At least 4,137 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.

