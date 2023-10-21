AFRICA
Rwanda sends humanitarian aid to Palestine amid Israeli attacks
More than one million Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza, a city of 2.2 million people, as Israel continues its bombardment.
The donation was delivered by a Rwandair cargo plane to a Jordanian charity. . Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 21, 2023

Rwanda has sent humanitarian support to Palestinians in the Gaza amid the ongoing Israel bombing campaign.

The supplies, delivered by Rwanda’s national carrier, Rwandair, via a cargo plane were received by the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organisation (JHCO).

“We have received today a humanitarian aid cargo plane from Rwanda for the people in Gaza, containing me dical supplies, food and milk,” the charity wrote on the social media platform, X, on Friday.

Food items reportedly included 10 tonnes of fortified nutritious dry meal composed of grains such as wheat, soya and powdered whole milk.

Death toll mounts

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that an initial tranche of direly-needed humanitarian aid is set to enter the besieged Gaza Strip within 48 hours, about one week after the Rafah border crossing, a pivotal point for aid delivery to Gaza, was shuttered.

Israel launched an operation against Hamas in retaliation for a shocking Oct. 7 attack that included a land, sea and air infiltration from Gaza in which more than 1,400 people were killed.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, and increased settler violence against Palestinians.

As of Friday, 4,100 Palestinians were reported to have been killed by Israel's bombings, including 1,524 children, 1,000 women and 120 elderly victims, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

SOURCE:AA
